JAMES E. SHEPHERD, JR., 85, of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his residence.
Born June 13, 1934, in Dakota, WV, he was a son of the late, James Ernest, Sr., and Maxine Webb Shepherd. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Herta Krausser Shepherd, and sister, Ernestine Helton.
He met his wife, Herta, while he was stationed with the Army in Germany. They were married June 13, 1958, in Germany and came back to the United States, where they settled in St. Albans and raised a family.
James was a retired Police Officer with the City of Charleston and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, St. Albans. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his children, Heidi and her husband Jeff Hilbert of Goldtown, and James P. Shepherd (Rebecca Thomas) of St. Albans; grandchildren, Andrea Hilbert of Sissonville, Joshua Hilbert and Alex of Hurricane, and Jacob Andrew Shepherd of St. Albans; great - grandchildren, Jeramey, Kaitlyn, Jason "JT", Kaylei, Gabi and Khloe; great - great - grandchildren, Caden and Christian; brother, William H. Shepherd of Marietta, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, with the Rev. Doug Jenkins officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with military honors.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, In Memory of James E. Shepherd, Jr., 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177 or Hubbard Hospice, West, 4605 McCorkle Avenue, SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020