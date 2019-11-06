Home

1942 - 2019

JAMES E. SIDERS, 77, of Campbells Creek, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 27, 2019. He was a loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and friend.
James was retired from Saint Francis Hospital and Cedar Coal Company.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jewell D. Siders.
He is survived by his son, James E Siders Jr. and his wife Dee of Campbells Creek; daughter, Lisa Agnello and her husband Michael of Charleston; granddaughter, Ashley Walkup and her husband Michael of Clemmons, North Carolina; granddaughter, Valerie Sylvester and her husband Joey of Campbells Creek; grandson, Jeremy Chandler of Charleston; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church of Campbells Creek, with Pastor Fred Christian officiating.
A special thanks to all the staff at Genesis of Dunbar for treating Dad and all of us like family.
I n lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made to Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church. P.O. Box 293, Tad, WV 25201.
Cooke Funeral Home is serving the Siders family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 6, 2019
