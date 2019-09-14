|
Rev. JAMES E. "JIM" WALDRON, 88, of Elkview, formerly of Alum Creek, went to his heavenly home and the presence of his Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Jim was born on November 28, 1930, in Alum Creek. He joined the U.S. Army in 1949 and served in the Korean War in 1950-1951. Jim married Rachel Faye Pauley in October, 1951, and they were married for almost 68 years. He worked for Union Carbide and the Plumbers, Pipefitters Local #625. His life was changed in 1976 when, by God's grace, he put his faith for salvation in Jesus Christ. He gave his life to preach and proclaim the Gospel. He served as a pastor in several churches and never grew tired of sharing the good news of Jesus. He and his wife, Rachel, attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview. Jim's joy in the Lord touched many, many people.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Pastor Manuel and Hallie Peters Waldron; an infant sister, Rachel Genivee, and his brother, Charles.
He is survived by his dear wife, Rachel; son, Tim (Cheryl) of Iowa City, Iowa; daughter, Judy (Dave) Atkins of Elkview; seven grandchildren and 14 great - grandchidren; brother, David (Shirley) of Spring Hill; sister, Barbara Fitzwater of Chester, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, September 16, at Curry Funeral Home, with Pastors Tim Waldron, Frank Chapman, Lee Swor and Gene Pauley officiating. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Memorial Park with military graveside rites conducted by the Alum Creek VFW Post 4768.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019