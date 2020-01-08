Home

James E. "Jimmy" Workman

JAMES E. "JIMMY" WORKMAN, 45, of Hurricane, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, Hurricane.
Surviving are his mother, Naomi Ruth Workman of Dunbar; sister, Laura Frye (David) of South Charleston; nieces, Olivia, Samantha and Sophia Frye, whom he loved very much.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with the Rev. Rob Laukoter officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
You may visit Jimmy's tribute page at bartrlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Workman family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020
