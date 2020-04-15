|
REV. JAMES EDGAR ASHWORTH, 91, of Charleston, passed to his eternal reward on April 13, 2020, after a long illness.
He loved the Lord and his ministry touched many lives. He was a great prayer warrior and loved the Word of God, which he shared at every opportunity.
Preceding him in death were his mother and step-father, Sylvia and Ivan Hall; father, Emory Ashworth; sisters, Margaret, Marie and Juanita; and brother, Billy.
Surviving is his wife, Deborah Ashworth.
Although he had no natural children, he had many spiritual children each of whom he loved dearly. There are no words to describe his strength, tenderness, kindness, steadfastness and, most of all, love.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Pastor Chris Stout officiating. A celebration of his life will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 15, 2020