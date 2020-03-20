|
JAMES EDWARD BASS SR., of Elkview, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
First and foremost, he wished to thank Kermit and JoAnn Tyree for their years of friendship, checking on him day-to-day, providing meals, and making sure all his needs were met during his illness; Scott Carte, thank you for bringing his mail, and fulfilling any other requests he may have made, sometimes just conversation; Travis and Megan Warner, he wanted you to know his appreciation for all you did and provided for him; Wayne Hart, he wanted you to know how much it meant to him, the time he spent with you, talking on the phone nightly, plus his indebtedness for all the times you would transport him to and from his scheduled appointments; Pastor Tim Brewer, he thought the world of you, your friendship and guidance.
James was born at home on October 15, 1933, to Bert and Josephine Bass. After working at Dupont and Kroger's, along with other occupations, he retired in 1992 as a superintendent with the United States Postal Service. He returned to work as a maintenance engineer with the Kanawha County School Board until the age of 80. He referred to himself as a "workaholic." His pastime, "therapy," was mowing grass and weed eating.
He was a 1951 graduate of Dupont High School. He served our country with the United States Army USAR INF until his honorable discharge in 1959.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved infant son; loving wife, Abbiegail Susan Smith Bass, in addition, his brothers Hubert (Joyce) of Malden, Thomas Henry of Elkview; sister, Mildred "Sis" Warner; and nephew, Bill Warner.
He is survived by his sons, James Jr (Brenda) and Richard, together with his stepchildren, Randall Humphreys (Kim) of Winchester, Ky., and Cheryl Thomas (Bob), of Bossier City, La.; grandchildren, Amanda and Jason Bass, Aliya and Logan Humphreys, and Kristin and Justin Thomas, along with other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of James' life will be held graveside at Montgomery Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, with Pastor Tim Brewer officiating.
Pallbearers: Danny (Boo) Warner, Craig (Sissy-Boy) Warner, Terry Warner, Travis Warner, Bob and Justin Thomas. Honorary pallbearers: Kermit Tyree and Jesse "Wayne" Hart.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ripley First Church of God, 3270 Cedar Lakes Drive, Ripley, WV 25271.
Special thanks to Mary and Laurel Shaffer, RN, who visited him from Hospice Care. You were a bright light during this time.
John 14:1-3,6 - "Let not your heart be troubled; ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And, if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. Jesus said unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man come through unto the Father, but by me."
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 20, 2020