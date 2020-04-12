|
JAMES EDWARD CARPENTER, 93, of Poca, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
Born in Fairmont, to the late Charles Strauder and Jessie Josephine Sprouse Carpenter, James was also preceded in death by his wife, June Margaret Crookshank Carpenter; sister, Doris Carpenter Wilson; brother, Ellsworth Carpenter.
James retired from Gauley Sales Inc. and Walmart. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Albans and he served in the United States Air Force during World War II.
Surviving are his children, Kenneth Carpenter, Charles Carpenter, Robin Winkler, Nancy Wiley, Scott Carpenter and Todd Carpenter; 31 grandchildren, and 44 great-grandchildren.
Unfortunately, due to the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no public funeral service. We appreciate your understanding during this time.
Private services were held. Burial was in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
