JAMES EDWARD HENDERSON, of Charleston, born in Logan, on March 4, 1925, peacefully left this world to meet his Lord and Savior on August 23, 2019.
He was a World War II Marine survivor and he was honored with the bronze star and Purple Heart medals.
James was one of the founding members of Bible Center church.
He retired from Bert Wolfe Ford. Loved fishing and working in his impressive garden. Full of joy joking and laughing he lived a full life.
Survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Lora Henderson; son, Brooks Henderson and wife Cyndee; son, Mark Henderson; grandchildren, Laura Johnson and husband Greg, Brian Clark and wife Pam, Abigail Henderson, Scott Henderson and wife Brandi, Eric Henderson and wife Kati, Chase Henderson and wife Rachel; and eight beautiful great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Brooks and Lessie Mae Henderson; his first wife and mother of his children, Betty Jean Gunnoe Henderson; son, Dana Henderson; daughter, Gail Henderson Clark Anderson; his brothers, Arthur Henderson, Brooks Henderson; and sister, Minnie Fleshman.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow with the full military rites at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019