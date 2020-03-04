|
JAMES EDWARD RUCH, 93, of St. Albans, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston. Memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Baptist Church, 2nd Street and Sixth Ave., St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the church. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Ruch family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020