|
|
JAMES EDWARD RUCH, 93, of St. Albans, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
He was born in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Harry Edward Ruch and Doris M. Ruch. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Browder Ruch, and step - son, Christopher R. Fletcher.
Surviving are his loving wife of 37 years, Janet Riley Ruch; daughters, Patty R. Holt (John) and Jane Ingram (Jim); sons, James Ruch II (Debbie) and John W. Ruch; step - sons, Donald Ray Fletcher II and Steven G. Fletcher; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Jim attended Findlay College and received a Bachelor's Degree in Science from Bowling Green University. He then attained a Master's Degree in Chemistry from The Ohio State University. After proudly serving his country in the United States Navy during World War II, Jim enjoyed a successful career as a Research Scientist with Union Carbide, where he sang in the Carbide Chorus.
Jim spent many years coaching Little League baseball with St. Albans Eastern Little League and was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds and his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. Jim had a great appreciation of all types of music; he was a talented drummer and especially enjoyed Dixieland jazz. Jim was also a voracious reader who harbored a great affinity for Western novels and historic fiction.
Jim loved his church and spent fifty years teaching Sunday School and singing in his church choir. One of his great pleasures was crafting Christian poetry that he shared with his church family. Jim was an active member of First Baptist Chrch.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Baptist Church, 2nd Street and Sixth Ave., St. Albans, with the Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating. There will also be Military Honors conducted by the James E. Marshall Post 187 of Winfield.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the Celebration of Life at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to First Baptist Church of St. Albans Youth, 523 Second Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Jim's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Ruch family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 5, 2020