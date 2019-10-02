Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for James Layton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edwin Layton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edwin Layton Obituary
JAMES EDWIN LAYTON, 85, of Ash, NC, died September 28, 2019.
Born in Boomer, WV, on June 2, 1934, he was a son of the late Michael Layton and Flossie Angel Layton. He was a retired printer for the State of West Virginia and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He held a membership in the Nitro Masonic Lodge #170 AF&AM, the Scottish Rite, Valley of Charleston Consistory, and Beni Kedem Shrine.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Clendenin Layton; sons, James L. Layton (Lisa) of Pittsburgh, PA, Jeff Layton of Parkersburg, WV, Rev. Raymond E. Jordan (Vanessa) of Charleston, WV, Carl Jordan (Donna) of Seneca, SC, and David L. Underwood (Sheila) of Sissonville, WV; daughter, Molly Clendenin (Tim "Bird") of Ash, NC; sister, Mosscino Noel of CA; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, October 3, at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St., Nitro, WV 25143, with Rev. Raymond E. Jordan and Rev. Travis Ray Jordan officiating. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., with the service staring at 1 p.m. Burial with Masonic Graveside Rites will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the , 3229 Burnet Ave. #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229.
You may send online condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now