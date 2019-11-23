|
|
JAMES ESKER WHITNEY, 98, of Charleston, W.Va., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., went to be with the Lord the evening of November 20, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House. He was provided an abundance of love from the Hubbard Hospice House staff.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Betty Lee Whitney; parents and siblings.
He is survived by his son, James E. Whitney II of Woodstock, Ga.; his daughters, Nancy Hurley (Bob) of Charleston, W.Va., Sue Gregg (Tony) Camaioni of Goldsboro, N.C., and Joyce Fanning (Sam) of Charleston, W.Va.; beloved grandchildren, great - grandchildren, and two great - great - grandsons.
He was a Christian and went to his eternal home in Heaven wrapped in the arms of Jesus and to join his bride. He touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with. Heaven is rejoicing to welcome him home.
He was a star quarterback for both Webster Springs High School and Clear Fork High School. He was named all county quarterback his senior year in high school. He went on to further his career with the United States Navy with basic training in Norfolk, Va. He continued to take 400 hours of radio in New York City, N.Y. Moving on to Memphis, Tenn., Maui, Hawaii, and then to the French Island where he worked on drones, pilotless targets and rescue planes. He was stationed in Sana Anna and San Francisco, Calif. He was a proud World War II veteran. He accomplished many achievements during his military years. He loved serving his country and in return we honor him for his service.
He retired from E. I. Du Pont at Belle, W.Va., with many years service.
He loved his family so very much. Words cannot express the appreciation and gratitude to the Hubbard Hospice Staff for the wonderful care that he received there, wonderful care at East brook-Charleston Transitional Center, and Charleston Gardens (assisted living home).
A celebration of his life will be held at Long & Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, W.Va., with graveside services at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House in his memory.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Long & Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisher funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 23, 2019