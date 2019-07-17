|
|
JAMES EVERETTE MEADOWS, 83, of Charleston, son of the late Jack and Myrtle Nida Meadows of Clendenin, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home.
He was a retired manager for Motor Car Supply. James loved the Lord and had pastored several churches in the Kanawha Valley.
He was also preceded in death by sister, Ivy Cox; brothers, Larry Meadows and Johnny Meadows.
Surviving, beloved wife, Charlotte Ruth McGraw Meadows; daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Keith Maynard; grandchildren, Rachel and Carter Maynard; and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., with Rev. John Hensley officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.
The family would like to thank the wonderful Home Health care workers who helped care for James.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 17 to July 19, 2019