Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
James "Steven" Fisher

James "Steven" Fisher Obituary

JAMES "STEVEN" FISHER, 61, of Charleston, passed away July 18, 2019, after complications from heart surgery.
Steven had a Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia State University, was a Chemist at Dow Chemical with 36 years of service. Steven was known for his love of all types of Music, Musical Instruments, Stereo Equipment and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He was a very generous person.
Preceding him in death were his parents, James and Patricia Fisher; sister, Cheryl Trivison; and his beloved nephew, J. Michael Summerfield.
Surviving him are sisters, Melanie Summerfield and her husband Preston, and Lisa Fisher; niece, Kara Garibian and her husband Andrew; and great - nephew, Ethan.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Grant Humphrey officiating. Entombment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday July 21, also at the Funeral Home.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Fisher Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019
