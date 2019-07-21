

JAMES "STEVEN" FISHER, 61, of Charleston, passed away July 18, 2019, after complications from heart surgery.

Steven had a Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia State University, was a Chemist at Dow Chemical with 36 years of service. Steven was known for his love of all types of Music, Musical Instruments, Stereo Equipment and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He was a very generous person.

Preceding him in death were his parents, James and Patricia Fisher; sister, Cheryl Trivison; and his beloved nephew, J. Michael Summerfield.

Surviving him are sisters, Melanie Summerfield and her husband Preston, and Lisa Fisher; niece, Kara Garibian and her husband Andrew; and great - nephew, Ethan.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Grant Humphrey officiating. Entombment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday July 21, also at the Funeral Home.

The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.

Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Fisher Family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019