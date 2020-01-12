|
JIM NICHOLAS, born James Fotis Nicholas, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, at the age of 94.
Jim was born on February 22, 1925, in Dorothy, W.Va., to Nick Fotis Nicholas and Katherine Tsolias Nicholas. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, W.Va., in 1943 and joined the Army Air Force. On February 1, 1945, Jim received his Pilot wings and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant. He enjoyed flying the B-17 bombers. On June 3,1948, he married the love of his life, Jo Ann Case. They lived in Charleston, W.Va., until 1961, when they moved to Houston, Texas, and built their home in Meyerland. He worked at McJunkin Corporation for 37 years as Inside Sales Manager over the carbon pipe division.
Jim was a member of Bellaire United Methodist Church over 58 years and was involved in the Heritage Sunday School class. He loved spending time with his family and occasionally a game of golf. He was an avid bowler and even scored a perfect 300 game. Jim enjoyed bowling on the McJunkin team in the Petroleum League.
Jim is survived by his sons, James Case Nicholas (Jennifer) and John Russell Nicholas (Jody); brother, Nick Nicholas (Jo Ann); grandchildren, Jami Walther (Britt), Julie Ferrell (Grant), Joanna Bacon (Derrick), Jenny Oroz (Matt), and Megan Wiginton (Phillip); nine great - grandchildren, Emma and Avery Walther, Hayden and Hudson Ferrell, Caitlyn and Addisyn Bacon, Mila, Owen, and Leighton Ann Oroz; and many nieces and nephews, including Jim's loving niece, Catherine Brown, and nephew, Tom Fielder (Renee), who reside in Charleston, W.Va. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Jo Ann Case Nicholas; Nick Fotis Nicholas, father; Katherine Tsolias Nicholas, mother; Zack Nicholas, brother; and Evangeline Nicholas Fielder, Despenia Nicholas Wooldridge and Ethel Lou Nicholas, sisters.
Our deep sense of loss is lifted up by our wonderful memories of a loving husband, father, grandfather (Poppa), and great - grandfather. He treated each day of his life caring for his devoted wife Jo Ann and his family. We were blessed by his devotion to our mother, his ability to fix anything broken, his personal dignity, and strength. Dad brought so much joy and happiness into our lives. We will miss him dearly, but his memories and guidance will be with us always.
Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. The family will gather for a private interment service at Memorial Oaks Cemetery on Saturday, January 11.
In lieu of flowers, for those desiring, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Bellaire United Methodist Church, or the .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020