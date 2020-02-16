|
JAMES FREDERICK "FRED" SPANGLER, 72, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord February 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones, following a long illness.
He was a retired custodian for Kanawha County Schools, a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview, and member of the Belle VFW.
Fred was a United States Marine Corps Veteran, proudly serving his country from 1967 to 1969. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon, while serving with great admiration and pride.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Emery and Irene Pearl Hoover Spangler; three brothers and one sister.
Surviving are his companion, Nancy Whittington; sons, Walter Whittington of St. Albans, Eric Spangler (Crystal) of Mammoth, Matt Spangler (Sarah) of Barboursville; daughters, Nancy 'Angel' Spangler of Elkview, Cathy Spangler of St. Albans; brothers, Roy Spangler of Cross Lanes, Carl Spangler of Dayton, Ohio, Gary Spangler of Mill Creek; sisters, Elizabeth Stickler of Elkview, Sue Tignor of St. Albans; eight grandchildren; three great - grandchildren; caregiver, Jane Ray of Clendenin; close friends, Missy Moore of St. Albans, Judy Caldwell of South Charleston and Sammy Seabolt of Elkview.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. To honor Fred's final journey, interment and committal services with a 21-gun salute and military rites will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020