

JAMES H. "JIM" DONAHUE SR., age 79, of South Charleston, Spring Hill Mountain, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston surrounded by members of his loving family.

Jim was born September 21, 1939, in South Charleston, son of the late Stanton Donahue. Jim was raised by his grandmother, Myrtle Donahue. He married Barbara Ellen Dye of Winfield in 1961 and they had three sons, all of whom retired from the military. Barbara died in October 1986.

Jim remarried in 1991 to Donna Boggess, a widow with two children.

Jim served in the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician stationed in occupied Japan. After his military career, he continued working in aircraft maintenance on special USAF aircraft. Later, he worked as a heavy equipment maintenance technician until his retirement in 2001.

Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman, but most of all he enjoyed camping and being in the outdoors with his family and friends. He also enjoyed dirt track racing so much that he drove the family car in numerous races.

Jim was also preceded in death by his brother, Herschel Donahue, and his sister-in-law, Faye "Tiny" Donahue; his "special brother" and cousin, Charles Dent; and his special grandson, Kevin Keeling Jr.

Jim is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, LTC (R) James H. Donahue Jr. and his wife Mary Ellen of Franklin, Tenn., their children, Michael and Charesa and their families; MAJ (R) T. Scott Donahue and his wife Anita of Abu Dhabi, UAE and their daughter, Haley; TSGT (R) B.J. Donahue of Tyndall AFB, Fla., and his son, Raidyn. His niece, Faye (Donahue), and her husband, Richard Livernois of Bradenton, Fla.; step son, Mark Boggess and his wife Tammy of Titusville, Fla., and their children, Tavin, Jonah, and Ellie; step daughter, Teresa Keeling of Winfield, and her sons, Justin and Joshua. Jim's cousin and "special brother," Larry Turley of Racine, Ohio; many more loving cousins and family friends.

A Memorial Service to Honor the Life of James Donahue will be held at noon Saturday, July 13, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, W.Va., with Rev. Mark Boggess officiating. Military Graveside Rights by St. Albans American Legion Post 73 and St. Albans VFW Post 6418 along with the U.S. Air Force will be held in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Family and Friends may visit one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Albans American Legion Post 73 and St. Albans VFW Post 6418, 1011 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.

Memories of Jim may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.

Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019