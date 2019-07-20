

JAMES H. TOTTEN SR., 84, of Nitro, went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Jim was retired from Monsanto in Nitro. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Jim was a faithful servant of the Lord and was a member of the West Virginia Home Mission Church in Nitro. He was a man that loved much and was much loved by all who knew him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Hollie and Dorothy Totten; loving wife of 61 years, Alma; brothers, Edward Walker and William Totten; sisters, Ruth Russell and Mary Nolley; and two infant brothers.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his children, James H. Totten Jr. and wife Laura, and Steven Totten and wife Brenda, all of Nitro; sisters, Letha Brown of Charleston and Betty Ratliff of Goldtown; brothers, Okey Totten of Clay and Donald "Butch" Walker of Florida. He is also survived by grandchildren, Erica Totten, Jimmy Totten III and wife Melinda, Tristen Totten, Evan Hornbeck and Dakota Hornbeck; his great - grandchildren, Scarlett and Samuel Totten.

A celebration of Jim's life will begin with visitation at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, and the service at 12 p.m. at the West Virginia Home Mission Church, 1109 Benamati Ave, Nitro, WV 25143, with Pastor Adam Null and Pastor Joe Scarberry officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Liz and Charles Saunders and all the Hospice staff that were so helpful in allowing us to take care of Dad at home.

Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the Totten family and you may express online condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 20 to July 22, 2019