|
|
JAMES E. "BLACKIE" HALSTEAD SR., 90, of Marmet, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He passed surrounded by family at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He was a construction worker and was a 50-year member of Labor Union 1353 in Charleston. He retired from the Town of Marmet after many years of service. During his tenure, he helped design and build the star which shines on top of the hill overlooking the town.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years: Billie Jean Cravens Halstead; parents: Searl V and Edith E. Morris Halstead; sister: Alma L. Holiday; and daughter- in-law: Janet S. Halstead.
Surviving are son: James E. Halstead Jr.; daughters: Roxanna L. (Dougie) Halstead Williams, Tammy L. (David) Halstead Kersey, all of Marmet, and Jane A. (Jim) Halstead Hyler of Hendersonville, N.C.; brother: Robert S. (Shirley) Halstead of Marmet; sister: Shirley A. Clark of Chesapeake; eight grandchildren: Audra (Kevin) Crider, Michael (Robin) Halstead, Paul Williams, David Kersey, Jenny (Brian) Carr, Lora Savanah Hyler, Aidan Hyler, Rebecca (Donte) Mason; 18 great - grandchildren: Megan, Amanda, Brooke, Amber, Anthony (Little Man), Isaiah, Caleb, Brianna, Kaiden, Sadee, Abigail, Phoenix, Zion, Zachary, Riley, Christian, Brockie and Donte Jr.; and nine great - great - grandchildren: Spencer, Madison, Remington, Elijah, Sierra, Hunter, Carson, Coalton and Ariana.
Funeral will be 1 p.m., Friday, January 17, at Living Faith Christian Church, Marmet, with Speaker Robert Halstead, Rev. James Hyler, Rev. Terry Russell, and Grandson and Eulogist Paul Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the Church.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020