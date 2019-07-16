|
|
JAMES HAROLD "JIM" MOORE, a loving husband, father and friend, 93, of Dunbar, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
He was retired from Union Carbide after 33 years of employment. Jim was U.S. Maine Corps veteran who served his country in WWII.
Jim was preceded in death by his son, David Lee Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Moore; son, Scott Moore and his wife, Dee; daughter, Becky Barilla; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hubbard Hospice House West for their compassionate care.
Per Jim's wishes, there will be no service.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 16 to July 18, 2019