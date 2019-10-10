|
JAMES HARRISON BOSO, of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., died October 4, 2019, after a short illness.
Jim was born August 18, 1957, in Akron, Ohio. An avid hunter and fisherman his entire life, if he wasn't in the woods or on the lake, he was talking about the last big one that got away.
Survived by sons John (Autumn) and Joey Grand, daughter Delilah Mae, father James L. Boso, brother Dave, sisters Julie, Melissa, and Ellie. Jim was an Uncle to many nephews and nieces who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kitty Mae; infant son, Michael; mother, Glenna; sister, Elizabeth; and best friend, Don.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019