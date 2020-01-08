|
|
JAMES HERNDON "BUD" YEAGER II, 66, passed away at home on January 1, 2020, with his wife of 38 years by his side.
Bud was born on September 25, 1953, to parents James "Bud" Yeager and Ardenia "Sard" Stuck Yeager, in Charleston. He was a graduate of Charleston High School and West Virginia University, where he earned both bachelor's and master's degrees in economics.
Bud began his business career in the WV State Tax Department before moving to Philadelphia to work for Wharton Econometrics. He married his high school sweetheart, Anna Ansel, and moved back to Charleston where he worked at Columbia Gas Transmission for 30 years. He was elected to the WV State Democratic Executive Committee, served on the Municipal Planning Commission, and was a member of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Volunteer Committee.
A devoted Mountaineer, Bud enjoyed everything related to the state of West Virginia. From its history and geography to the unique culture it embodies, he enjoyed researching and exploring its historic battlefields, forgotten railroads and once bustling small towns. In his more adventurous years, he repelled the mountains, rafted the rapids, and hang-glided the skies of his cherished home state. Bud's more recent claims to fame include starring in a B&B Loans commercial, hosting memorable WVU football tailgates all season long on Law School Hill, being known as the dad of the Yeager girls, and daily car rides with his beloved rescue of 14 years, Ozzy.
He was a loving father to his three daughters, raised them with a "girls can do anything" attitude and was their biggest supporter, never missing a game or event.
His quick wit, sense of humor, and understanding smile will be missed by all who knew him.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Sard Yeager, and brother-in-law, Joey Ansel.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Ansel Yeager; dog, Ozzy; daughters, Catherine Achey (John) of Salisbury, Md., Elizabeth Yeager of Charleston, Rebecca Wilson (Ryan) of Fairmont; and three grandchildren, George Henry Achey, James Yeager Achey, and Jane Ansel Wilson. He is also survived by his sisters, Martha Walker (Jerry) and Jane Harich (Phil), and a large, loving extended family.
Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV, 25311.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020