Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Ridgley St
Orbisonia, PA 17243
(814) 447-3121
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Ridgley St
Orbisonia, PA 17243
James Higginbotham


1948 - 2020
James Higginbotham Obituary
JAMES DAVID HIGGINBOTHAM, 71, Shade Valley Road, Blairs Mills, PA died Sunday morning February 23, 2020 at his home in Tell Township, Huntingdon County, PA.
Born July 17, 1948 at Nitro, WV, he was the son of the late Margie DeWitt.
He was married to Barbara McLaughlin Higginbotham who survives at their home.
Mr. Higginbotham was a tractor trailer operator for 30 years retiring from Roadway Express, Carlisle, PA in 2003. In earlier years, he worked for Smith Transfer, Charleston, WV. He was a member of the Teamsters Union.
Mr. Higginbotham served in the US Marines from 1968-1970.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, Orbisonia, PA with Pastor Richard Harter officiating. Interment will be at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Family Hospice, 6680 Towne Center Blvd., Huntingdon, PA 16652.
Online condolences and further information may be obtained at www.martinrbrownfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020
