JAMES "JIM" ALLEN HOFFMAN, age 75, of Elkins, WV passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at home. Death was unexpected.

Jim is survived by son David Hoffman and grandchildren Tyler, Shelby and Christina and her family; daughter Amy Hoffman Mattingly, her husband Steve and grandchildren Katy "Kass" and Sarah "Max"; and siblings John Hoffman and Judy Hoffman Peters and their families.

Jim was born on January 20, 1944, in Charleston, WV, the son of the late Estle and Kathryn Price Hoffman. He married Joyce Ann Fout in July 1963 and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage before her passing this May. He graduated from Dupont High School in 1963 and joined Boilermakers Local #667 in 1965, working as a welder for many years. He was also an instructor in the Boilermakers Apprenticeship Program for several years before his retirement in 2000. In between welding, he ran his own construction business in Pendleton County, working on many homes and businesses.

After retiring, woodworking was his passion. He enjoyed making furniture and crafts for family and friends, giving away most of his work, from small cutting boards to large bedframes. When he wasn't in his woodshop, he was fishing the Tygart River from the bank of his backyard. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Tomblyn Funeral Home. Elkins, WV. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tomblynfuneralhome.com. Memorial services have not been set. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 11 to July 13, 2019