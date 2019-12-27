Home

James J. Callihan

James J. Callihan Obituary
JAMES J. CALLIHAN, 97, of St. Albans, passed away December 22, 2019, at Capital Caring Health Halquist Center in Arlington, Va. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. December 30 at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans. Friends may call 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the church. Barlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Callihan family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 27, 2019
