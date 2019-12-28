|
JAMES J. CALLIHAN, 97, of St. Albans, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Capital Caring Health Halquist Center in Arlington, VA.
He was born in St. Albans to the late Charles Robert "Jack" and Rose Williams Callihan. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Florence Lee Callihan; son, Keith Ducic; and brothers, Harvey "Fred" Callihan, Paul Callihan and Robert "Bob" Callihan.
Jim was a 1940 graduate of St. Albans High School and retired from FMC Corp. after 43 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served during World War II including the invasion of Normandy on D Day. He was a member of the American Legion Post 73 and a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his daughter, Susan Callihan Soderberg (husband Terry) of McLean, VA; four grandchildren; three great - grandchildren and three great - great - grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans, with the Rev. Paul Mateer and Pastor David Stauffer officiating. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with military honors.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation in memory of James J. Callihan to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Jim's tribute page at barlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Barlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Callihan family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 28, 2019