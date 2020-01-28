|
JAMES JACKSON "JACK" SMITH, 47, of St. Albans passed away Friday, January 24, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29 at Fox Hill Cemetery, South Charleston, with brother-in-law, Shawn Meddings officiating. Burial will follow in Fox Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 1:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Smith family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020