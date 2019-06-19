JAMES "KEITH" JOHNSON, 86, of Sissonville passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home after a long illness.

He was the son of the late Earl and Ernestine Johnson. Keith served our country in the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA. He was a volunteer for Sissonville High School Athletic Department and an avid Fisherman.

Keith will be missed by his son Geoff Johnson (Theresa); brothers, David and Thomas Johnson (Jeanette); sister, Elizabeth Stemple (Richard); and grandson's, Jonathan Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Geoffrey Schuler, and Gregory Slate.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Johnson Coughlin.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Humphreys Methodist Church. Funeral.

Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, at Humphreys Methodist Church with Pastor George Webb officiating. Burial will immediately follow with military rites at Humphreys Cemetery.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 19 to June 21, 2019