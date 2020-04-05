|
James Keith Kendall
JAMES KEITH "JIM" KENDALL, age 87, passed away of Endocarditis on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Charles and Eva Kendall; his wife, Joyce Stockwell-Kendall; his sisters, Louise Whalen, Blanche Kendall and Helen Basham; brothers, Clarence Wilson, Charles Woodrow, John F. and Gilbert; stepdaughter, Angela Stockwell; and ex-wife, Billie Fedyszyn.
Jim was a loving father who strove to live a moral life, and taught his children to strive for the same.
He was born May 7, 1932, in Dry Branch, WV. He was a graduate of East Bank High School and the WV Institute of Technology. He served in the Navy as an aircraft mechanic from 1951 until 1955, including service during the Korean War. He was retired from a career as a Personnel Administrator for the State of WV.
Jim lived an active life. He ran in the Charleston Distance Run; competed and medaled in the Senior Olympics; was a crew member on the University of Charleston community rowing team; was an avid cyclist and rode his bicycle on a coast-to-coast trip from the Pacific to the Atlantic when in his 60s; parachuted for the first time on his 70th birthday; took a cross-country driving trip, covering both northern and southern routes, to see the USA with Joyce; and rode a scooter into his 80s.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey and Juanita Kendall of Suffolk, VA; daughter, Sarah Kendall and Ronald Brunt of Charleston, WV; son, James Kendall Jr. and Lily Sanchez of Charleston, WV; stepdaughters, Denise Henderson of Charleston, WV, and Gina Hopen of Hollywood, FL; grandchildren, Jason, Jacob, Chris and Kaleab Kendall, Carmen Light, Savannah Long, Billy, Santana and Danielle Serles; step-grandchildren, Robert Henderson, Courtney, Ari and Daniel Hopen; lifelong friend, Wilbur "Dumps" Hancock; ex-wife Mary Jane Kendall; and over a dozen great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, we are unable to schedule any celebration-of-life events. Jim was cremated on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, by Harding Family Group / Haven of Rest Crematorium.
Those wishing to donate in Jim's memory may do so by contacting Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387; https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation
. . . Invictus by William Ernest Henley
Out of the night that covers me, Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be, For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance, I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance, My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears, Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years, Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020