JAMES KENDALL SPRY II, 84, of Scott Depot, went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Genesis Putnam Center, surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late James Kendall Spry and Garnet Bennett Spry and was born in Logan on November 15, 1934.
Jimmie was a 1953 graduate of Dunbar High School and was employed by Union Carbide Corporation and by the West Virginia Education Association for more than 25 years as a printer. He was a member of Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Dunbar.
Jimmie enjoyed his faithful, long-haired dachshund, Slyder, adored his family and loved watching old movies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James T. Lawrence.
Left to cherish his memory is his only son, Douglas B. Spry and wife Janet of Scott Depot; sister, Barbara Spry Lawrence of Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren, J. Rene' Stilwell of Hickory, N.C., D. Matthew Spry of Cross Lanes, C. Jason Spry of Hickory, N.C.; great - grandchildren, Clayton Spry, Mason Spry, Kennedy Stilwell, Payne Stilwell, Kendall Spry, Lindsey Spry; nieces Michelle Prokop, Melinda Doupe; and nephew, Michael Lawrence, all of Colorado.
The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Keller Funeral Home, 1236 Myers Avenue, Dunbar, W.Va., followed by a service at noon, with Pastor Teresa Markins officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Genesis Putnam Center, especially Tim, Tabby, and Heather, for their loving care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor Jimmie's love for animals, donations may be made to an animal .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019