James C. King
JAMES C. "NEELY" KING, 88, of Buffalo, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Neely was a member of Faith Christian Fellowship Church in Buffalo. He retired from AEP after 42 years of service, and enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He was a sweet gentle spirit who loved to entertain his grandchildren with his singing, harmonica playing, and train whistle imitation. His stories and laughter will be greatly missed.
Born August 3, 1931, he was the son of the late Isaac and Maude King. In addition to his parents, Neely was preceded in death by a sister, Eunice Elliott; son-in-law, Pastor Jim Boggess; three infant sons; and three infant grandsons.
Neely is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 67 years, Anna Craig King, who he married on August 30, 1952; his children, Donna (Roy) Elliott of Vinton, Ohio, Kathy Boggess of Buffalo, Jimmy King of Buffalo, Teresa King of Villa Rica, Georgia, Bruce (Angie) King of Buffalo, and Michael King of Huntington; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great - great - grandchildren, as well as friends and extended family.
A private family graveside service will be held at Craig Cemetery, Grimms Landing, with Pastor Paul Boggess officiating. A celebration of Neely's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the King family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 25, 2020