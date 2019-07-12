Home

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
James L. Johnson

James L. Johnson Obituary

JAMES L. JOHNSON, 80, of Charleston, stepped into the Gates of Heaven on July 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Wood and Katherine Rollins Johnson; son, John Johnson; granddaughter, Lindsay Myers.
He worked at Highland Hospital in the late '60s as a Rehabilitation Counselor and also an engineer at The Daniel Boone Hotel.
James was of the Apostolic Faith and had attended various churchs in the local area.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Johnson; children, Jerry Johnson of Charleston, Jay Johnson of Kanawha City, daughter Lisa Booker of Charleston, David Johnson of Marmet and Scott Johnson of Dunbar. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great - grandchildren, whom he loved so very much.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Glenvil McBride officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the funeral home.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Johnson Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Remember
