|
|
JAMES "POO" BONER, 86, of Pond Gap, went home to be with the Lord on December 6, 2019, at home after a long illness.
James retired from Union Carbide after 39 years of service as an underground coal miner. He spent several years as a mechanic for Starcher Trucking. He loved raising a garden and hunting. Most of all, he loved his family and story telling on his front porch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Ruby Hudnall Boner; sons, John and Robert Keith Boner; brothers, Larry and Tom Boner.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Rider Boner of Pond Gap; daughters, Samantha Summers (Terry) of Pond Gap, April Wilkinson (Robert) of Georgia, Elizabeth Huddleston (Steve) of Pond Gap, Delilah Tansey (Ken) of Georgia and Georgia Bringle (Frank) of Tennessee; sons, David "Tim" Boner (Mary) of N.J., Kenneth Boner of Ohio, and Terry Boner (Bob) of Delaware; sister, Margie Spencer of N.J.; 24 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and two great - great - grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, with Rev. Larry Nelson officiating. Burial will follow services at the Balser Cemetery, Pond Gap.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 9, at the funeral home.
We would like to give special thanks to Hospice and our loving caregiver Tina, as well as many extended family and friends who were always willing to lend a helping hand.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Boner family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019