JAMES LEWIS "JIM" McDANIEL, 78, of Big Chimney, formerly of Malden, where he grew up, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the home of his daughter, April (Tommy) Vance.
Jim was the son of the late Ezra Junior and Pearl Atkins Halstead. He was a 1959 graduate of DuPont High School. He was a retired truck driver for Kanawha Electric and was an Air Force Veteran, having served from 1959 to 1964.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Linda McDaniel; son, Allen Barefield; grandson, Dale Barefield; granddaughter, Angela Roberts; brothers, Carl and Bill McDaniel; sister, Vonna Dangerfield; and mother-in-law, Ruby McDaniel.
He is survived by children, April (Tommy) Vance of Big Chimney, Kim (Glen) Moles and Becky (Dave) Springsten, both of Malden, Herbie (Loretta) Barefield of Dawes; grandchildren, TJ and Trevor of Big Chimney, Curtis of Colorado, Haylea, Amy, Larna, Jessica, all of Malden, and Darren and Sueann of Dawes, Lil Allen, Josh and Penny, all of Belle; 17 great - grandchildren; brother, Rick McDaniel of Malden; sister-in-law, Judy (Timmy) Green; brothers-in-law, Cecil (Janet) McDaniel and Darrell (Alma) McDaniel, all of Malden; special friends, Chris and Jennifer Vance, Tom and Frances Vance.
At Jim's request, cremation will be honored and there will be no services.
