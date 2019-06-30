

JAMES "DAVID" McCLANAHAN, 61, of Charleston, passed away June 24, 2019.

He was a graduate of Sissonville High School, Class of 1975, was a Machinist at Kanawha Manufacturing Company, and was commonly known as "Doughnut."

David's hobby was attending Car and Hot Rod Shows. He loved Dale Earnhardt and listening to Bluegrass Music.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Betty McClanahan, and brother, Rick McClanahan.

Survived by his father, Jimmy McClanahan; sisters, Sharon Canter and husband Randy, Vickie McClanahan; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who are also left to mourn his passing.

The family would like to express their gratitude to his special caregiver, Irma Flores, for her care, compassion, support and friendship during the last eight years of his life.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service or visitation, and his body will be cremated.

The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.

Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the McClanahan Family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019