JAMES MICHAEL NEWMAN JR., age 41, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on June 24, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born August 16, 1977, in Charleston, West Virginia, to James Michael Newman Sr. and Rebecca Glick. Michael married Lisa Yangsrila in 2001 in Abilene, Texas.

Michael served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune. He loved music, especially rap and Tupac Shakur, and the WWF. Michael loved good food and watching television. He was a people person who did not know a stranger, did not judge, had great manners and loved everybody. Michael loved riding bikes, going to movies and visiting parks with his daughter Alexis. He also enjoyed fishing and loved city living. Michael loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

Michael is survived by his wife, Lisa; a daughter, Alexis Jami Newman; his parents, James Michael (Rose) Newman Sr. and Rebecca (Jeff) Glick; his maternal grandmother, Christene Hart; and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Homer Lee Hart; and his paternal grandparents, Dave and Betty Newman.

At the request of the family, no services will be conducted.

Memorial contributions in Michael's name can be made to the , 4555 Lake Forest Dr. # 396, Blue Ash, OH 45242.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 27 to June 29, 2019