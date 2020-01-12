|
|
JAMES MORRISON ESTES, age 91, a retired equipment operator, died on January 10, 2020, at home with his family. James died on the day of his twin sister's birthday.
James is survived by his brother, Houston Estes; three children, Helen Jane Carter husband Richard, James Wendell (JW) Estes and John Glen Estes wife Celeste; two granddaughters, Heather Carter and Isabella Estes; one grandson, Gabriel Estes; three great - grandchildren, Tyler Carter wife Katie, Dylan Fitch and Zoey Fitch; and one great - great - grandchild, Cameron Fitch.
James' wife, Jeanetta Imogene Estes, preceded him in death.
James was born at home on the family farm located in Hurricane, WV, on September 26, 1928. His father, Erasmus Estes II, and mother, Anna Belle Riddle, raised six children, James the oldest, then Lonnie Erasmus Estes, followed by Anna Louise Estes Black and Virginia Lucille Estes Hutchinson (twins), followed by another pair of twins Hugh Clinton Estes and Houston Leo Estes.
All the Estes children attended a one - room wooden schoolhouse located on Cow Creek Road. There were no school buses around Hurricane back then, so every morning and evening, summer or winter, James and his siblings walked to school. James reminded us many times that winter was rough in those days and school was not close by.
Despite the trials and tribulations, everyone made it and finished school to continue their path through life. James always said the Estes family was a pretty hardy bunch.
The first threshing machine in the valley, run by steam, was owned by the Estes farm and James was active in the operation. Traveling from farm to farm threshing wheat, oats and other grains. After serving a short stint in the U.S. Navy, James returned to West Virginia to live and work. With a sawmill located in the valley, James took the opportunity to harvest and haul trees from the forested section of the farm on the North side of Teays Valley Road, building his family a home which is still functional today.
His stewardship with the Lord started in his youth and James was active in the Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene on Dudding Avenue, riding the church bus to attend the services. James became a Minister of the Gospel working and helping many different churches.
James had quite an interest in Israel and made many trips to the Holy Land, taking hundreds of slides and pictures of historical sites and the people and places he visited. After these inspiring trips, James founded and built the Popular Fork Church of God practically by himself, occasionally organizing work parties for the more difficult tasks.
James also performed Constable duties in Putnam County. His primary profession was operating heavy equipment and James helped build much of I-64 from Cross Lanes to the Kentucky border, as well as many other stretches of West Virginia's interstate highway system.
After retirement, James would travel to crane construction sites to observe and marvel how the newest equipment did jobs in hours that used to take days. He loved to sit and watch all the activities. When the workers were members of his Local No. 132, many times they would welcome him and, much to his delight, fill him in on the activity and the new technologies. The Union bond was strong.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 13, with visitation one hour before the service, at Chapman Funeral Home in Teays Valley. Pete Thompson, Hospice Chaplin will be delivering the eulogy. Graveside service will follow at Estes Family Cemetery in Woodridge Estates, off Cow Creek Road., aka Parthena Baptist Church Cemetery.
You may share memories of James by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Estes family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020