JAMES MYRON STURGEON JR., 69, formerly of Charleston, died peacefully in Florida on March 24, 2020, while surrounded by his family.
Jim was an attorney and CPA professionally but also an accomplished woodworker, runner, bread baker, grandfather, and full-time contrarian. He was less accomplished as a golfer.
Having learned woodworking as a child in his grandfather's tiny workshop, Jim loved collecting tools and never let common sense get in the way of buying yet another handplane. Jim crafted dozens of pieces ranging from traditional American furniture to his own modern designs. His Persian Chippendale table was featured in Fine Woodworking magazine for its ingenuity and craftsmanship, and he was awarded two patents for his basket weave trestle table design. Jim took up carving to embellish his furniture designs and then branched out to freestanding sculptures, spending time each year at Elbigenalp Woodcarving School in Austria to hone his skill. Jim's passion for working with his hands also included automobiles. He collected and restored British racing cars, sometimes even managing to get them to drive for a few miles before invariably breaking down again.
An avid runner, Jim raced dozens of marathons, including two appearances at the Boston Marathon. A faithful member of the Tallman Track Club, he won the Ridgerunner Marathon (in a tie with his good friend Shawn Chillag) and won the Charleston Trophy for first Charleston finisher in the Distance Run. He ran the Berlin marathon twice and set a personal record each time: once for his fastest marathon time and once for his worst when he slowed down to run along with his daughter for the whole race.
Having earned his undergraduate degree in Physical Sciences (Chemistry and Physics) from Johns Hopkins and his law degree from Washington & Lee, Jim spent his career as an attorney and CPA who loved his work. He was active in the Charleston business community and at various points served as the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, founder of the Charleston Area Alliance, president of the West Virginia Board of Accountancy, and president of the West Virginia State University Foundation. He taught classes and seminars on topics ranging from accounting to corporate or tax law and particularly loved the challenge of getting his audience to laugh their way through an accounting seminar.
As generous as he was talented, Jim is greatly missed. Throughout his life, he met people from all walks of life and professions. He made some beautiful friendships along the way and was a loyal and always entertaining companion. Through these adventures he met and fell in love with Leila. The love they shared was a beautiful thing to behold.
Jim is survived by his two daughters, Tory Sturgeon Schuman and Tiana Sturgeon Sovine; his longtime significant other, Dr. Leila Sakhai; five grandchildren; and his sons-in-law Todd Schuman and Larry Shane Sovine.
Per his wishes, no memorial service is planned, but his friends are invited to memorialize him by raising a glass, making something beautiful, or shouting in German at a dog.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020