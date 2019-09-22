|
JAMES NORMAN CREECH, 71, formerly of South Charleston, was born on November 10, 1947. It was with great sadness that we said goodbye to Jim on August 22, 2019. He has permanently gone fishing.
Jim started his C&P Telephone Company career in June 1966, and taking a leave, entered the military. Upon returning to the company, he attended college at night, earning his bachelor's degree. Jim worked through divestiture, and the phone company name changes: Bell Atlantic and Verizon. He retired as a supervisor, maintenance / installation in the mid 2000s, therein moving to Beaufort, S.C.
Jim was dad to three beloved well-rounded children, Leslie Boggs of South Charleston, Shelli Milazzo of Florida, and Jason Creech of New York. He was also grandpa to five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Betty Creech.
Jim, aka, Father Flanagan, was friend to everyone he met. If he gave you a nickname, you were considered family. Jim would brighten the dullest day by giving it light and a new perspective through a joke. He had a knack for working with horses and was prior owner of Pinecrest Stables. Jim loved all animals, fishing, canoeing, jogging, the beach, and his Harley.
It was Jim's wish for no fanfare, so keep that favorite memory of him tucked away in your heart, think about him once in a while and smile.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019