Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
James "Cliff" Parsons

James "Cliff" Parsons Obituary

JAMES "CLIFF" PARSONS, 71, of Culloden, went home to a better place on August 24, 2019.
He was born February 19, 1948, to the late Gilby and Iva Parsons. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by his son, Shannon Cossin.
Cliff was a 1966 graduate of St. Albans High School, a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve, and worked at Preiser Scientific for 25 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on antique cars.
He is survived by his soulmate and life partner of 16 years, Debra Vance; sister, Linda Bryan (Jim); niece, Janet Hill; nephew Jimmy Bryan; and very special friends, Andy Pauley, Brandon Stanley and Bobbie Thompson (Debbie).
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with the Pastor James Dennis officiating. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
You may visit Cliff's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Parsons family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019
