Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7324
James Peck Obituary

JAMES T. "TED" PECK, 91, of South Charleston, WV passed away on December 19, 2019 at home.
Born on April 28, 1928 to the late Glen H. and Vivian Mignonette Morgan in Huntington. He was a 1945 Graduate of Huntington East High School and attended Marshall University. He served his country in the United State Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Korea and Japan. He retired from FMC Corporation as a chemical operator. He loved music, skating and fishing and was an accomplished harmonica player. He was a member of the St. Albans Moose Lodge #868, American Legion Post 20 in Charleston, and VFW post 9097. He was a former member of Walnut Hills Baptist Church in Huntington, WV.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by stepmother, Sybil I. Peck and sister, Priscilla E. Peck.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis J. Peck; sons, James David Peck of Virginia, Timothy Dale Peck of Georgia, Mark Alan Peck of Kentucky, and Jonathan Neal Peck of Maryland; 11 grandchildren; one great grandchild.
A service to honor the life of James Peck will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Pastor Dean Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
On line condolences and memories of Ted may be shared by going to snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 21, 2019
