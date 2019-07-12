

JAMES RAY "JIM" DOSS, 92, of Swansboro, N.C., and formerly of Bridgeport, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born on December 30, 1926, at Gilmer (Copan Creek), Braxton County, W.Va., the son of the late James Melbourne Doss and Margaret Sheridan Wright Doss.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Emma Louise Meadows Doss, whom he married May 17, 1946, and missed dearly since her passing in 2015.

He is survived by two daughters, Virginia Louise Binegar and her husband David of Bridgeport, W.Va., and and Lee Ann Doss and her spouse Jeannie Smith of Swansboro, N.C.; his daughter-in-law, Mary Doss, Columbus, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd Alfred Doss, and his wife Bonnie of Weston, W.Va.; and several great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by son Danny Ray Doss; a grandson, David James Binegar; sisters, Betty Yvonne Doss Wright and Virginia Elouise Doss; and brothers, George and Jack Neal Doss.

He was a graduate of Man High School and he attended Marshall College where he met and married the love of his life, Emma Louise Meadows from Madison, Boone County, W.Va. He loved to tell the story of how he met her in a salesmanship class.

Jim worked for Hope Natural Gas Company for 40 years at the Madison, Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Salem and Morgantown city plants where he retired as a City Plant Foreman. Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Morgantown and a member of the Simpson Creek Baptist Church of Bridgeport.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, W.Va., from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, where services will be held at 11 a.m., with Pastor James Patrick Wright, his nephew, and Reverend Tom Horne presiding. The interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Boone Memorial Park, Madison, W.Va. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019