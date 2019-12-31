|
JAMES RAY MILLER, 56, of Danville, passed away December 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Joyce Bias Miller, and a sister, Pricie White.
He is survived by his brother, Billy Miller; sisters, Nola Faye, Patricia and Betty; and leaves behind so many friends: Wendy's crew, nieces, nephews and caregivers Hansel, Janice and Bo.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Johnson Cemetery, Lucas Lane, Mud River. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 31, 2019