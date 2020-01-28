|
JAMES ROBERT BLUME, 78, of Quinwood, passed Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Autumn Way Assisted Living Home.
He was a coal miner and member of Quinwood Baptist Church.
He was the son of the late Walter and Rosie Seelinger Blume.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Bill Joe Blume and Fred Blume.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Goddard Blume; daughter, Connie Blume of Fairlea; son, Gary (Novella) Blume of Nettie; and brother, Bernard Blume of California.
Services will be Wednesday, January 29 at Wallace & Wallace, Rainelle at 2 p.m. with Rev. James Groves officiating. Burial will follow at Wallace Memorial Cemetery in Clintonville. Visitation for friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Online condolences www. wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020