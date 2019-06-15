|
|
JAMES ROBERT THOMAS, (Poppy, Cracky, Jimmy), passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the young age of 93 years.
Sunday, June 16, 2019, Father's Day, friends and loved ones are invited to come and pay their respect to a "Man of many names" at 2101 Kaye-Neva Lane, Sissonville, from the hours of 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Please visit Affordable CremationsofWV.com to view the complete obituary.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 15 to June 17, 2019