|
|
JAMES ROBERT TIDD, age 76, of Surfside Beach, SC, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Tidd was born May 21, 1943 in Nitro, West Virginia, son of the late Harry and Edna Tidd. Jim was a graduate of Nitro High School and West Virginia State College as well as a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. He loved sports and coached little league baseball and midget league basketball and was an avid WVU and Yankees fan. Jim loved his family, his community and spending time with his friends.
Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Cynthia Tidd; son, James Christopher "JC" Tidd; a daughter, Emily Tidd and a granddaughter, Emileena Tidd all of Surfside Beach.
Jim is preceded in passing by his brother, Harry Tidd, Jr. and his sister, Anna Higginbotham.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held later in West Virginia. Those details will be announced when finalized.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, 110 Coin Terrace, Lexington, Kentucky 40508.
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home (843.651.1440) is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020