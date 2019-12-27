|
|
JAMES ROBERT "BOBBY" YOUNG, 58, of Hurricane, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Christmas Day December 25, 2019.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 139 AF&AM and the Grand Chapter Arch Masons of WV Tri-County No 51. He was a retired Mechanic for Putnam County and passed member of the Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department and a graduate of Hurricane High, Class of 1980.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Young; parents, John Otis and Betty Young; and brother, Johnny Young.
He is survived by his wife, Carlita Young; sister, Katrina Young; nephew, John Nathan (Ashley) Young; niece, Taylor Danielle Cunningham, and great niece and nephews, Kyndra and Grayson, Jesse and Colter; and brother-in-law, Jay Jarvis.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lowers Hodges Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 27, 2019