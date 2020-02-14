Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV
View Map
JAMES ROSS CALL, 80, of Scott Depot, passed away February 11, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Carrie Myrtle Call; sisters, Eunice Long and Dortha King; and brother, John Call.
He is survived by his nephews, Larry King of Winfield, Alan King of Hurricane; and niece, Sharon Joyce of Pliny, as well as other family members.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Leadmon Cemetery, Winfield.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
You may share memories of James by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Call family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020
