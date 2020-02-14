|
JAMES ROSS CALL, 80, of Scott Depot, passed away February 11, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Carrie Myrtle Call; sisters, Eunice Long and Dortha King; and brother, John Call.
He is survived by his nephews, Larry King of Winfield, Alan King of Hurricane; and niece, Sharon Joyce of Pliny, as well as other family members.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Leadmon Cemetery, Winfield.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
You may share memories of James by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Call family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020