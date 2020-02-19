|
|
JAMES ROY PARSONS, 64, went to his heavenly home on Monday, February 17, 2020, surrounded by his children and family.
Born in Fairbanks, Alaska, on April 1, 1955, he was the son of Gene Parsons (Hurricane) and Sue Foster (deceased). He was raised by his grandparents, Rev. Lee Roy and Enola Parsons, in the Baptist church. He was also preceded in death by grandparents, Jim and Maggie Whitman, and grandson, Asher Spurlock.
Jim attended George Washington High School. He retired from CASCI after becoming disabled in 1999. He had also worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and Wackenhut Security. Jim was always an avid Mountaineer fan, as well as a die-hard Lakers and Minnesota Vikings fan. He enjoyed watching sports of almost any kind on TV. He also enjoyed fishing and playing basketball. He loved to sketch and write poetry, and more than anything else in this world, he loved his children and grandchildren.
He is also survived by his children, Terri Lovejoy (Robbie), Travis Parsons (Samantha), and Mindy (Jordan) Spurlock; grandchildren, Jakob Whitlock, Aaron and Ashlyn Spurlock, Cole and Greyson Parsons, Kaiya George, Gabbie and Parker Thornton; sisters, Angela (Perry) Richardson, Diane (Klyde) Bruton and Susan Lavigne (Dale); brothers, Don (Cheryl), Paul, Rodney (Margaret), Marty, Keith (Karie), and Allen; his lifelong friend, Kathy Parsons; and many other family members and friends who will also miss Jim.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Rev. Gary Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family wants to express special thanks to the nurses and staff at Thomas Memorial Hospital ICU and Hubbard Hospice House West for the wonderful care given to our father.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations to the American Lung/COPD Association or the .
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 19, 2020