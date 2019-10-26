|
James Roy Runyan
JAMES ROY RUNYAN, 91, of Alum Creek, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Kanawha Place in Charleston.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Stella, with whom he had a marriage filled with love and devotion. Also, preceding him in death were his parents, Leslie and Orva Runyan, and his grandson, Jeremy Fletcher. Jim was the last survivor of his brothers and sisters.
He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Linda Nelson and Sandra Fletcher (Charles); his grandchildren, Michele Milazzo (Matthew), Jason Creech (Karina), and Chad Fletcher; and great- grandchildren, Leighton, Brooks, and Emerson Milazzo, and Julia Creech.
Jim lived a life of adventure and service and was always ready to travel and explore new places. He was deeply devoted to God, family, country, and community. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He was a member of the Alum Creek Post 4768 serving on their Honor Guard at many funerals.
He also served as a Justice of the Peace, Chief of the Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and Union Steward at Union Carbide, where he worked until retirement. He and Stella traveled widely with the Wally Byam Airstream Organization and served a term as President of their West Virginia group. Jim was a devoted member of the Alum Creek Church of Christ and he never hesitated to help and lend a hand to those in need.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped through his illness.
Funeral service will be at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Frank Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Memorial Park in Alum Creek with military graveside rites conducted by the Alum Creek Post 4768.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 26, 2019